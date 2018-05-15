  1. Home
Monday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/05/15 13:30
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tampa Bay 100 001 000—2 8 0
Kansas City 001 000 000—1 6 0

Yarbrough, Roe (6), Venters (7), Romo (7), Alvarado (8), Colome (9) and Ramos; Skoglund, Adam (8) and S.Perez. W_Yarbrough 3-2. L_Skoglund 1-3. Sv_Colome (7). HRs_Kansas City, Merrifield (4).

___

Oakland 001 301 010—6 11 2
Boston 002 010 110—5 9 0

Manaea, Petit (7), Treinen (9) and Lucroy; Porcello, Hembree (7), C.Smith (8), B.Johnson (9) and Leon. W_Manaea 5-4. L_Porcello 5-1. Sv_Treinen (7). HRs_Oakland, Joyce (4), Olson (5), Davis (12). Boston, Martinez (11), Devers (7).

___

Seattle 000 000 010—1 6 0
Minnesota 000 000 000—0 4 1

LeBlanc, Pazos (7), Vincent (8), Diaz (9) and Zunino; Odorizzi, Magill (7), Hildenberger (8), Hughes (9) and Garver. W_Pazos 1-0. L_Hildenberger 1-1. Sv_Diaz (14).

___

Cleveland 100 000 011—3 7 0
Detroit 001 200 03x—6 8 1

Carrasco, Marshall (7), McAllister (8) and Gomes; Fiers, Saupold (7), Jimenez (8), Stumpf (8), Greene (9) and McCann. W_Fiers 4-2. L_Carrasco 5-2. HRs_Cleveland, Ramirez (13). Detroit, Goodrum 2 (4).

___

Houston 001 000 000—1 6 0
Los Angeles 010 001 00x—2 4 0

McCullers, Peacock (7), J.Smith (8) and Stassi; Heaney, J.Anderson (9) and Maldonado. W_Heaney 2-2. L_McCullers 5-2. Sv_J.Anderson (1).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Atlanta 102 030 000—6 9 0
Chicago 022 000 001—5 8 1

Teheran, S.Freeman (7), Carle (7), Minter (9) and Flowers; Quintana, Cishek (5), Duensing (6), Strop (7), Wilson (8), Hancock (9) and Caratini. W_Teheran 4-1. L_Quintana 4-3. Sv_Minter (2). HRs_Atlanta, Albies (13), Bautista (2), Flowers (1). Chicago, Almora (2), Bryant (8).

___

Milwaukee 020 000 203—7 10 0
Arizona 000 200 000—2 5 0

Guerra, Hader (7), Williams (9) and Pina; Corbin, Hirano (7), Chafin (7), Sherfy (7), Salas (8) and Murphy. W_Guerra 3-3. L_Corbin 4-1. HRs_Milwaukee, Villar (2), Saladino (1).

___

Colorado 001 023 000—6 11 1
San Diego 001 111 000—4 8 0

T.Anderson, B.Shaw (6), Ottavino (8), W.Davis (9) and Iannetta; Lucchesi, Makita (6), Strahm (7), Erlin (9) and Ellis. W_T.Anderson 3-1. L_Makita 0-1. Sv_W.Davis (15). HRs_Colorado, Cuevas (1), Castro (1), Parra (2).

___

Cincinnati 010 201 003— 7 13 2
San Francisco 312 003 01x—10 14 1

Romano, Stephens (3), Floro (6), Brice (8) and Barnhart; Stratton, P.Johnson (6), Gearrin (7), Valdez (9) and Posey. W_Stratton 4-3. L_Romano 2-4. HRs_Cincinnati, Schebler (5), Duvall (7), Barnhart (3). San Francisco, Belt (7).