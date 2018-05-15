Monday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Tampa Bay
|100
|001
|000—2
|8
|0
|Kansas City
|001
|000
|000—1
|6
|0
Yarbrough, Roe (6), Venters (7), Romo (7), Alvarado (8), Colome (9) and Ramos; Skoglund, Adam (8) and S.Perez. W_Yarbrough 3-2. L_Skoglund 1-3. Sv_Colome (7). HRs_Kansas City, Merrifield (4).
___
|Oakland
|001
|301
|010—6
|11
|2
|Boston
|002
|010
|110—5
|9
|0
Manaea, Petit (7), Treinen (9) and Lucroy; Porcello, Hembree (7), C.Smith (8), B.Johnson (9) and Leon. W_Manaea 5-4. L_Porcello 5-1. Sv_Treinen (7). HRs_Oakland, Joyce (4), Olson (5), Davis (12). Boston, Martinez (11), Devers (7).
___
|Seattle
|000
|000
|010—1
|6
|0
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|000—0
|4
|1
LeBlanc, Pazos (7), Vincent (8), Diaz (9) and Zunino; Odorizzi, Magill (7), Hildenberger (8), Hughes (9) and Garver. W_Pazos 1-0. L_Hildenberger 1-1. Sv_Diaz (14).
___
|Cleveland
|100
|000
|011—3
|7
|0
|Detroit
|001
|200
|03x—6
|8
|1
Carrasco, Marshall (7), McAllister (8) and Gomes; Fiers, Saupold (7), Jimenez (8), Stumpf (8), Greene (9) and McCann. W_Fiers 4-2. L_Carrasco 5-2. HRs_Cleveland, Ramirez (13). Detroit, Goodrum 2 (4).
___
|Houston
|001
|000
|000—1
|6
|0
|Los Angeles
|010
|001
|00x—2
|4
|0
McCullers, Peacock (7), J.Smith (8) and Stassi; Heaney, J.Anderson (9) and Maldonado. W_Heaney 2-2. L_McCullers 5-2. Sv_J.Anderson (1).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Atlanta
|102
|030
|000—6
|9
|0
|Chicago
|022
|000
|001—5
|8
|1
Teheran, S.Freeman (7), Carle (7), Minter (9) and Flowers; Quintana, Cishek (5), Duensing (6), Strop (7), Wilson (8), Hancock (9) and Caratini. W_Teheran 4-1. L_Quintana 4-3. Sv_Minter (2). HRs_Atlanta, Albies (13), Bautista (2), Flowers (1). Chicago, Almora (2), Bryant (8).
___
|Milwaukee
|020
|000
|203—7
|10
|0
|Arizona
|000
|200
|000—2
|5
|0
Guerra, Hader (7), Williams (9) and Pina; Corbin, Hirano (7), Chafin (7), Sherfy (7), Salas (8) and Murphy. W_Guerra 3-3. L_Corbin 4-1. HRs_Milwaukee, Villar (2), Saladino (1).
___
|Colorado
|001
|023
|000—6
|11
|1
|San Diego
|001
|111
|000—4
|8
|0
T.Anderson, B.Shaw (6), Ottavino (8), W.Davis (9) and Iannetta; Lucchesi, Makita (6), Strahm (7), Erlin (9) and Ellis. W_T.Anderson 3-1. L_Makita 0-1. Sv_W.Davis (15). HRs_Colorado, Cuevas (1), Castro (1), Parra (2).
___
|Cincinnati
|010
|201
|003—
|7
|13
|2
|San Francisco
|312
|003
|01x—10
|14
|1
Romano, Stephens (3), Floro (6), Brice (8) and Barnhart; Stratton, P.Johnson (6), Gearrin (7), Valdez (9) and Posey. W_Stratton 4-3. L_Romano 2-4. HRs_Cincinnati, Schebler (5), Duvall (7), Barnhart (3). San Francisco, Belt (7).