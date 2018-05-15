  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/05/15 08:53
BC-SOC--Argentine Results Argentine Football Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) — Results from Argentine football:

Argentina Primera A
Tuesday's Match

Colon 0, River Plate 0

Wednesday's Matches

Racing Club 2, Arsenal 0

Gimnasia 2, Boca Juniors 2

Friday's Matches

River Plate 2, Estudiantes 0

CA Chacarita Juniors 1, San Martin 4

Saturday's Matches

Lanus 0, Atletico Tucuman 0

Huracan 3, Boca Juniors 3

Patronato Parana 0, Banfield 0

Defensa y Justicia 2, Arsenal 0

Olimpo 2, Talleres 2

Santa Fe 1, Independiente 0

Belgrano 2, Temperley 3

Sunday's Matches

Godoy Cruz 2, Tigre 0

Velez Sarsfield 1, Argentinos Jrs 1

Monday's Matches

Rosario Central 1, Estudiantes 1

Racing Club 1, Colon 3