Air Canada yields to pressure to list Taiwan as part of China 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Amid China's overwhelming campaign to shove Taiwan off the world stage, another international company has yielded to pressure from the Chinese government to list Taiwan as part of China, instead of as a country, starting from Monday, May 14.

On April 25, the Civil Aviation Administration of China ordered a number of international airlines, including several from the US, to change how Taiwan is described on their websites and promotional material.

Following several reports of the "forced changes," the White House on May 5 condemned Beijing's efforts to control how US airlines refer to Taiwan as "Orwellian nonsense." A week later, however, Air Canada has succumbed to pressure from Beijing and started listing Taipei as "a city of China."

The move has caught the attention of Taiwanese Canadians and pro-Taiwan Canadian groups, who plan protests against the changes, according to Liberty Times.

The other foreign airlines which have changed their reference to Taiwan following pressure from China include British Airways and Lufthansa.

(Snapshot image of Air Canada website)