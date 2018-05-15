High court gambling ruling could aid sanctuary cities' fight

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court's decision striking down a federal law over sports betting could signal trouble for the Trump administration in its legal fight against so-called sanctuary states and cities.

The justices backed a robust reading of the Constitution's limit on the federal government's power to force the states go along with Washington's wishes.

The administration opposed the outcome reached by the high court Monday.

The majority opinion by Justice Samuel Alito said the federal anti-gambling law is unconstitutional because "it unequivocally dictates what a state legislature may and may not do."

Several legal commentators say there is a direct link between the court's decision in the sports betting case and the administration's effort to punish local governments that resist Trump's immigration enforcement policies.