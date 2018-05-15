AP PHOTOS: Nicaragua protesters target 1st lady's costly art

In this May 4, 2018 photo, street vendors wait for clients backdropped by a row of metal sculptures known as "Trees of Life," in Managua, Nicaragua. T
In this April 21, 2018 photo, anti-government protesters bring down a "Tree of Life", at the Jean Paul Genie round-about in Managua, Nicaragua. When p
In this May 4, 2018 photo, a statue depicting the Sandinista symbol of freedom, the silhouette of national hero Augusto C. Sandino with his iconic hea
In this May 11, 2018 photo, student protesters chant alongside a roundabout backdropped by a fire damaged "Arbol de la Vida" or "Tree of Life" sculptu
In this May 4, 2018 photo, a sculpture depicting the Sandinista symbol of freedom depicts the silhouette of national hero Augusto C. Sandino with his
In this May 4, 2018 photo, "Trees of Life" are framed by a doorway of a museum dedicated to Nicaraguan revolutionary hero Augusto C. Sandino, in Manag
In this April 21, 2018 photo, anti-government protesters attempt to pull down a "Tree of Life" metal sculpture at the Jean Paul Genie traffic circle,
In this May 4, 2018 photo, a monument honoring Venezuela's late President Hugo Chaves is flanked by "Trees of Life" sculptures, in Managua, Nicaragua.
In this May 2, 2018 photo, Heidy Sequeida waters a seedling that was planted in a traffic circle where protesters brought down a "Tree of Life" metal
This May 2, 2018 photo shows a list of people who were killed during anti-government clashes, hanging from a makeshift cross at a makeshift memorial i
MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — When protests against a change to Nicaragua's social security system turned confrontational last month, the favorite targets of the more destructive demonstrators were the so-called "Trees of Life" that line some of Managua's main thoroughfares.
The huge steel trees in an array of bright colors are lighted at night by thousands of tiny bulbs. They were erected at the initiative of Nicaragua's first lady and current vice president, Rosario Murrillo. Some locals refer to them as "Chayo poles" because the first lady's nickname is "Chayo."
There were more than 130 in Managua before the protests felled at least eight of them. Others were burned or otherwise defaced with anti-government graffiti.
At the Jean Paul Genie traffic circle, a tree of life was brought down and later replaced with a memorial to the dozens of victims of the government's crackdown on protesters. Demonstrators placed flowers and candles in what remained of the sculpture's jagged base and planted real trees and shrubs in the packed earth surrounding it.
The local La Prensa newspaper investigated the installations in 2015 and reported that each cost $25,000. It said it cost more than $1 million just to power their lights that year alone, though some newer versions reportedly consume less power.