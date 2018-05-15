Trump to discuss their agendas over lunch with Senate GOP

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's Capitol Hill lunch with Senate Republicans comes as the White House and its GOP allies try to coalesce around a political message ahead of the midterm elections.

Trump routinely drops in on congressional Republicans. The White House says the meeting Tuesday is to discuss the administration's agenda, as well as the upcoming Senate vote on Trump's nominee for CIA director.

Senators say Trump will discuss the economy and his upcoming summit with North Korea, two topics that Republicans believe are crowd-pleasers among the electorate they need to motivate to go to the polls.

Republicans are increasingly relying on the president to help protect the GOP's slim 51-49 majority in the Senate this fall.