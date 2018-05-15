  1. Home
EPA watchdog says Pruitt sought 24/7 protection from start

By MICHAEL BIESECKER , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/05/15 12:06

WASHINGTON (AP) — An internal watchdog at the Environmental Protection Agency says Administrator Scott Pruitt demanded and received unprecedented, around-the-clock protection on his first day.

That detail appears at odds with past claims that the stepped-up security measures came in direct response to death threats.

EPA Inspector General Arthur Elkins says in letters to Democratic senators that Pruitt himself initiated the 24-hour protection.

Pruitt has cited an August 2017 report by a staffer in the inspector general's office detailing more than a dozen investigations of threats against him and his Obama administration predecessor as justification for stepped-up security measures. That includes flying first class on commercial airliners.

The EPA has spent about $3 million on Pruitt's 20-member full-time security detail. It's three times the size of his predecessor's part-time security contingent.