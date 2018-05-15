  1. Home
Monday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/05/15 11:55
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tampa Bay 100 001 000—2 8 0
Kansas City 001 000 000—1 6 0

Yarbrough, Roe (6), Venters (7), Romo (7), Alvarado (8), Colome (9) and Ramos; Skoglund, Adam (8) and Perez. W_Yarbrough 3-2. L_Skoglund 1-3. Sv_Colome (7). HRs_Kansas City, Merrifield (4).

___

Oakland 001 301 010—6 11 2
Boston 002 010 110—5 9 0

Manaea, Petit (7), Treinen (9) and Lucroy; Porcello, Hembree (7), C.Smith (8), Johnson (9) and Leon. W_Manaea 5-4. L_Porcello 5-1. Sv_Treinen (7). HRs_Oakland, Joyce (4), Olson (5), Davis (12). Boston, Martinez (11), Devers (7).

___

Seattle 000 000 010—1 6 0
Minnesota 000 000 000—0 4 1

LeBlanc, Pazos (7), Vincent (8), Diaz (9) and Zunino; Odorizzi, Magill (7), Hildenberger (8), Hughes (9) and Garver. W_Pazos 1-0. L_Hildenberger 1-1. Sv_Diaz (14).

___

Cleveland 100 000 011—3 7 0
Detroit 001 200 03x—6 8 1

Carrasco, Marshall (7), McAllister (8) and Gomes; Fiers, Saupold (7), Jimenez (8), Stumpf (8), Greene (9) and McCann. W_Fiers 4-2. L_Carrasco 5-2. HRs_Cleveland, Ramirez (13). Detroit, Goodrum 2 (4).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Atlanta 102 030 000—6 9 0
Chicago 022 000 001—5 8 1

Teheran, S.Freeman (7), Carle (7), Minter (9) and Flowers; Quintana, Cishek (5), Duensing (6), Strop (7), Wilson (8), Hancock (9) and Caratini. W_Teheran 4-1. L_Quintana 4-3. Sv_Minter (2). HRs_Atlanta, Albies (13), Bautista (2), Flowers (1). Chicago, Almora (2), Bryant (8).