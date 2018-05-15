  1. Home
  2. World

American League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/05/15 10:27
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 28 12 .700
Boston 28 13 .683 ½
Toronto 21 20 .512
Tampa Bay 17 22 .436 10½
Baltimore 13 28 .317 15½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 20 20 .500
Minnesota 17 19 .472 1
Detroit 18 22 .450 2
Kansas City 13 28 .317
Chicago 10 27 .270
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 26 16 .619
Los Angeles 24 16 .600 1
Seattle 22 17 .564
Oakland 20 21 .488
Texas 16 26 .381 10

___

Sunday's Games

Baltimore 17, Tampa Bay 1

N.Y. Yankees 6, Oakland 2

Boston 5, Toronto 3

Detroit 5, Seattle 4

Cleveland 11, Kansas City 2

Houston 6, Texas 1

Chicago White Sox 5, Chicago Cubs 3

L.A. Angels 2, Minnesota 1

Monday's Games

Tampa Bay 2, Kansas City 1

Detroit 6, Cleveland 3

Oakland 6, Boston 5

Seattle at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Chicago White Sox (Lopez 0-2) at Pittsburgh (Williams 4-2), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 4-2) at Washington (Gonzalez 4-2), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Pivetta 2-2) at Baltimore (Cashner 1-4), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Tomlin 0-4) at Detroit (Liriano 3-1), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Mengden 2-4) at Boston (Rodriguez 3-0), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Garcia 2-2) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 2-1), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 0-1) at Minnesota (Berrios 3-4), 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Banda 0-0) at Kansas City (Kennedy 1-4), 8:15 p.m.

Houston (Cole 4-1) at L.A. Angels (Barria 3-1), 10:07 p.m.

Texas (Minor 3-2) at Seattle (Leake 4-3), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at Baltimore, 12:35 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.