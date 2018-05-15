Monday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Tampa Bay
|100
|001
|000—2
|8
|0
|Kansas City
|001
|000
|000—1
|6
|0
Yarbrough, Roe (6), Venters (7), Romo (7), Alvarado (8), Colome (9) and Ramos; Skoglund, Adam (8) and Perez. W_Yarbrough 3-2. L_Skoglund 1-3. Sv_Colome (7). HRs_Kansas City, Merrifield (4).
___
|Oakland
|001
|301
|010—6
|11
|2
|Boston
|002
|010
|110—5
|9
|0
Manaea, Petit (7), Treinen (9) and Lucroy; Porcello, Hembree (7), C.Smith (8), Johnson (9) and Leon. W_Manaea 5-4. L_Porcello 5-1. Sv_Treinen (7). HRs_Oakland, Joyce (4), Olson (5), Davis (12). Boston, Martinez (11), Devers (7).
___
|Cleveland
|100
|000
|011—3
|7
|0
|Detroit
|001
|200
|03x—6
|8
|1
Carrasco, Marshall (7), McAllister (8) and Gomes; Fiers, Saupold (7), Jimenez (8), Stumpf (8), Greene (9) and McCann. W_Fiers 4-2. L_Carrasco 5-2. HRs_Cleveland, Ramirez (13). Detroit, Goodrum 2 (4).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Atlanta
|102
|030
|000—6
|9
|0
|Chicago
|022
|000
|001—5
|8
|1
Teheran, S.Freeman (7), Carle (7), Minter (9) and Flowers; Quintana, Cishek (5), Duensing (6), Strop (7), Wilson (8), Hancock (9) and Caratini. W_Teheran 4-1. L_Quintana 4-3. Sv_Minter (2). HRs_Atlanta, Albies (13), Bautista (2), Flowers (1). Chicago, Almora (2), Bryant (8).