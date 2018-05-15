  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/05/15 10:35
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 37 141 43 51 .362
MMachado Bal 41 157 25 55 .350
JMartinez Bos 39 153 25 53 .346
Simmons LAA 38 142 25 48 .338
Lowrie Oak 40 163 17 54 .331
Brantley Cle 30 121 16 40 .331
DGordon Sea 38 155 23 51 .329
Castellanos Det 37 144 20 47 .326
MDuffy TB 29 118 8 38 .322
Lindor Cle 40 170 34 54 .318
Home Runs

JoRamirez, Cleveland, 13; Betts, Boston, 13; MMachado, Baltimore, 13; Gallo, Texas, 12; KDavis, Oakland, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; Lindor, Cleveland, 12; Davidson, Chicago, 11; Judge, New York, 11; JMartinez, Boston, 11.

Runs Batted In

MMachado, Baltimore, 38; KDavis, Oakland, 36; Lowrie, Oakland, 36; Judge, New York, 35; JMartinez, Boston, 34; Upton, Los Angeles, 31; Gregorius, New York, 31; Haniger, Seattle, 30; GSanchez, New York, 30; 2 tied at 29.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 6-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 6-2; Velazquez, Boston, 5-0; Morton, Houston, 5-0; Porcello, Boston, 5-1; McCullers, Houston, 5-1; Carrasco, Cleveland, 5-2; Hernandez, Seattle, 5-3; Manaea, Oakland, 5-4; Clippard, Toronto, 4-0.