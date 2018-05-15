|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Betts Bos
|37
|141
|43
|51
|.362
|MMachado Bal
|41
|157
|25
|55
|.350
|JMartinez Bos
|39
|153
|25
|53
|.346
|Simmons LAA
|38
|142
|25
|48
|.338
|Lowrie Oak
|40
|163
|17
|54
|.331
|Brantley Cle
|30
|121
|16
|40
|.331
|DGordon Sea
|38
|155
|23
|51
|.329
|Castellanos Det
|37
|144
|20
|47
|.326
|MDuffy TB
|29
|118
|8
|38
|.322
|Lindor Cle
|40
|170
|34
|54
|.318
|Home Runs
JoRamirez, Cleveland, 13; Betts, Boston, 13; MMachado, Baltimore, 13; Gallo, Texas, 12; KDavis, Oakland, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; Lindor, Cleveland, 12; Davidson, Chicago, 11; Judge, New York, 11; JMartinez, Boston, 11.
|Runs Batted In
MMachado, Baltimore, 38; KDavis, Oakland, 36; Lowrie, Oakland, 36; Judge, New York, 35; JMartinez, Boston, 34; Upton, Los Angeles, 31; Gregorius, New York, 31; Haniger, Seattle, 30; GSanchez, New York, 30; 2 tied at 29.
|Pitching
Severino, New York, 6-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 6-2; Velazquez, Boston, 5-0; Morton, Houston, 5-0; Porcello, Boston, 5-1; McCullers, Houston, 5-1; Carrasco, Cleveland, 5-2; Hernandez, Seattle, 5-3; Manaea, Oakland, 5-4; Clippard, Toronto, 4-0.