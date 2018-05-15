  1. Home
Monday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/05/15 09:55
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tampa Bay 100 001 000—2 8 0
Kansas City 001 000 000—1 6 0

Yarbrough, Roe (6), Venters (7), Romo (7), Alvarado (8), Colome (9) and Ramos; Skoglund, Adam (8) and Perez. W_Yarbrough 3-2. L_Skoglund 1-3. Sv_Colome (7). HRs_Kansas City, Merrifield (4).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Atlanta 102 030 000—6 9 0
Chicago 022 000 001—5 8 1

Teheran, S.Freeman (7), Carle (7), Minter (9) and Flowers; Quintana, Cishek (5), Duensing (6), Strop (7), Wilson (8), Hancock (9) and Caratini. W_Teheran 4-1. L_Quintana 4-3. Sv_Minter (2). HRs_Atlanta, Albies (13), Bautista (2), Flowers (1). Chicago, Almora (2), Bryant (8).