By  Associated Press
2018/05/15 10:00
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 36 136 42 49 .360
MMachado Bal 41 157 25 55 .350
JMartinez Bos 38 149 24 51 .342
Simmons LAA 38 142 25 48 .338
Brantley Cle 29 116 16 39 .336
Lowrie Oak 40 163 17 54 .331
DGordon Sea 38 155 23 51 .329
Castellanos Det 37 144 20 47 .326
MDuffy TB 29 118 8 38 .322
Lindor Cle 39 165 34 53 .321
Home Runs

Betts, Boston, 13; MMachado, Baltimore, 13; Gallo, Texas, 12; KDavis, Oakland, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 12; Lindor, Cleveland, 12; Davidson, Chicago, 11; Judge, New York, 11; 8 tied at 10.

Runs Batted In

MMachado, Baltimore, 38; KDavis, Oakland, 36; Lowrie, Oakland, 36; Judge, New York, 35; JMartinez, Boston, 33; Upton, Los Angeles, 31; Gregorius, New York, 31; Haniger, Seattle, 30; GSanchez, New York, 30; 2 tied at 29.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 6-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 6-2; Porcello, Boston, 5-0; Velazquez, Boston, 5-0; Morton, Houston, 5-0; Carrasco, Cleveland, 5-1; McCullers, Houston, 5-1; Hernandez, Seattle, 5-3; Manaea, Oakland, 5-4; Clippard, Toronto, 4-0.