Online exclusive! NT$499 unlimited 4G package extends till end of month

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)- Today is the last day for customers to grab the Mother's Day deal for the NT$499 (US$16) unlimited 4G package.

The three telecommunication service providers (Chunghwa Telecom, Taiwan Mobile, and FarEasTone) announced that customers could apply online before going to the stores for paperwork and pay the necessary compensation for the breach of contract by the end of the month.

Taiwan Mobile(台灣大哥大) said that for new applicants, or old customers who meet the requirements for applying for the Mother's Day offer can make their reservation online and the staff would follow up their applications as soon as possible.

For FarEasTone, the monthly offer of unlimited 4G for NT$499 can be made online, and the SIM card would be sent via mail. Customers need not come down to the stores in person.

However, for customers who have to pay penalty for terminating the previous contract, they still have to head down to the stores.

The offer for the three telecommunication companies are as follow:

Chunghwa Telecom

30-month contract

NT$499 per month

Unlimited internet

Free calls within the CHT network

180 minutes of free calls outside of CHT network

Chunghwa Telecom also introduced an NT$469 plan at the beginning of the month.

Taiwan Mobile

NT$499

Unlimited 4G internet

180 minutes of free calls in and outside the network

FarEasTone

NT$499 with unlimited internet and 180 minutes of free calls in and outside the network NT$299 with 12GB internet, first 5 minutes is free for incoming calls and complimentary 30 minutes for outgoing calls.

Far EasTone also announced NT$299 and NT$499 specials starting on May 9 that were similar to the offers provided by CHT and Taiwan Mobile.