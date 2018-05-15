Team Sky's Bernal wins first GC test in Tour of California

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Egan Bernal unleashed a big kick that drove him clear of the pack as he rode into the overall leader's jersey after the second stage of the Tour of California on Monday.

Bernal took advantage of Team Sky's brutal pace-making up Gibraltar Road for the lead heading into a relatively flat stage Tuesday that takes riders to Laguna Seca Raceway.

Rafal Majka of Bora-Hansgrohe was 21 seconds back in second, followed by Adam Yates of Mitchelton-Scott and Antwan Tolhoek of LottoNL-Jumbo. The top American finisher was Tejay van Garderen of the BMC Racing Team, who was strong early on the climb but wound up 50 seconds back of the winner.

With the time bonuses, Bernal rode into the overall lead through two stages with 25 seconds on Majka and 31 seconds on Yates.