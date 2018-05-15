10 Things to Know for Tuesday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Tuesday:

1. ISRAELI FORCES KILL 55 PROTESTERS AS US OPENS EMBASSY IN JERUSALEM

With 1,200 Palestinian demonstrators also wounded, it was the deadliest day of cross-border violence since 2014 war between Israel and Gaza's Hamas rulers.

2. WHY FIRST LADY IS IN HOSPITAL

Melania Trump recovers from a procedure to treat a benign kidney condition and will likely be hospitalized for the rest of week, the White House says.

3. 'IT'S LIKE A NUCLEAR REACTION OR SOMETHING'

Another fissure spews lava and poisonous gas from the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island.

4. ANTE UP: SUPREME COURT CLEARS WAY FOR SPORTS BETTING

Justices break a longtime ban and create a potential financial boon for states and the gambling industry.

5. MILITANT IRAQ CLERIC APPEARS SET FOR POLITICAL WIN

Muqtada al-Sadr, who once led fighters who carried out attacks on American forces in Iraq, now sees his populist coalition heading toward victory in national elections.

6. WHERE US-NKOREA SUMMIT COULD BE HELD

Singapore appears to be a safe bet for the June 12 meeting, where U.S. plans to press Pyongyang to abandon its nuclear weapons program.

7. WHO MIGHT NOT ATTEND ROYAL WEDDING

The father of Meghan Markle, who was expected to walk her down the aisle, may now miss the ceremony after a report that he staged paparazzi photos.

8. 'EVERYBODY THINKS HEMP'S THE NEW GOLD RUSH'

Farmers can earn more than $100,000 an acre to grow hemp — marijuana's non-intoxicating cousin — due to skyrocketing demand for an extract promoted as a health aid.

9. MARGOT KIDDER, WHO PLAYED LOIS LANE IN 'SUPERMAN' DIES AT 69

Kidder was salty and sexually savvy as she played off of the boyish, farm-raised charm of Christopher Reeve's Clark Kent and Superman.

10. MOM HELPS SAVE COLO. GIRL IN BEAR ATTACK

The mother scared the bear away as it dragged her 5-year-old girl.