Shine Bright This Summer With Macy’s

“Summer means trips, adventures, fun times with friends, and generally soaking up the sun and creating amazing memories,” said Cassandra Jones, senior vice president of Macy’s Fashion. “We’ve really tapped into the energy of summer and pulled together a thrilling assortment of great finds across fashion, beauty and home, from bright prints and patterns that hint at tropical and tribal motifs along with sporty and utilitarian accents, to the latest in beauty to unleash a summer glow, we’ve made sure our customer is ready to conquer summer. In our TV spot, we showcase the breezy effortlessness of dressing fabulously in the summer months and with the launch of new content on Instagram and expansion of Macy’s Style Crew, our fans and shoppers will be inspired to follow along on social!”

Macy’s newest commercial, Spotlight, taps into the anticipation and joy of summer, and brings to life the outstanding trends of the season. The new spot, produced by Macy’s agency BBDO New York, which runs through May 26, shows the power of summer changing women’s wardrobes. The campaign focuses on the desire people possess to get out into the sun once the warmer months of summer arrive. Throughout the spot, women wearing winter clothes chase the sun, and as they step into the light, their outfits transform into Macy’s summer looks, all to the tune of Oogum Boogum Song by Brenton Wood.

Macy’s also brings the radiance and freshness of summer through dynamic storytelling on social. Beginning today, Macy’s Instagram has a new look, featuring fresh, in-the-moment visuals created to inspire and tell a fashion-forward story. Through a series of street-style images and videos, the new look-and-feel of Macy’s Instagram shows fans how to elevate their style and find their remarkable selves. Male shoppers will also have a dedicated fashion destination with the new @macysmen Instagram page launching in tandem with the reset of @macys primary feed. Driving this message even further is the expansion of Macy’s Style Crew, a group of social-savvy Macy’s insiders who share their personal style picks across digital platforms, including unique and eye-catching ways to rock the latest trends in fashion, beauty and home. Launched in fall 2017, ambassadors teamed up with filmmakers from online creator network Tongal to produce fun, shoppable videos to share on social media. Macy’s Style Crew now includes more than 300 fashion and beauty-obsessed employee ambassadors, each showcasing their individual sense of style and flair. Follow #macysstylecrew, @macys and @macysmen on Instagram to get inspired.

Summer Fashion

This summer, tropical vibes and tribal sensations capture a global print and color direction, with surf and sporty elements strewn throughout for an eclectic aesthetic that hints at adventure and travel. Exotic palm leaves and lush greens characterize top-of-mind naturalistic prints, pushing forward a tropical vibe that is met by surf-inspired pops of retro 70s graphics. Global influence is shown in cross-cultural patterns derived from Africa, Mexico and beyond, infused with neutral earth tones to create a new type of boho chic. A fresh take on utility is woven into the season’s style dialogue through d-rings, buckles, and cargo pockets that update classic silhouettes. An artisanal twist on natural materials is characterized by updates with fringe, metallic, and open-knit weaving techniques; these elements, paired with draped and lightly structured silhouettes, bolster the bohemian gypset aesthetic and lifestyle. Accompanying these looks are eclectic and earth-bound accessories that fuse together the calm strength of materials like wood, metals, and natural fibers with the brilliance and verve of colors and prints unique to global cultures. Wicker bags, espadrilles, beaded earrings, bracelets, and necklaces, all rendered in dazzling hues, make for one-of-a-kind statements to finish off the perfect summer look.

Leading the charge for this summer’s gypset vibe is the collaboration between I.N.C International Concepts and Trina Turk and Mr. Turk—Trina Turk x I.N.C. and Mr. Turk x I.N.C., both created for Macy’s. The capsule collections, comprised of both clothing and accessories, were designed by Trina Turk and Jonathan Skow of Mr. Turk, and developed by the I.N.C team. Original prints and dynamic pops of color are paired with classic silhouettes, combining effortless California dreaming with bold sophistication. The collection embraces a mashup of worldly influences, combining graphic black and white ikat and zebra with jolts of color that enliven prints, striped borders, and touches of embellishment. Available in select Macy’s stores and on macys.com beginning May 15, the collaboration incorporates men’s and women’s apparel and swimwear, as well as women’s footwear and jewelry, reflecting a casual yet elevated lifestyle.

Summer Beauty

Beating the heat will be a breeze with beauty must-haves that offer protection, glow, and a bronze! For the beach or pool party summer itinerary, Macy’s has a wide selection of CC creams with SPF, like IT Cosmetics and Clinique, which pair well with a waterproof mascara, like Lancôme’s Monsieur Big. To achieve that iconic glow, Inglot X JLo, available exclusively at Macy’s in the United States, offers the perfect solutions with products such as The Highlight Illuminator or Boogie Down Bronzer, which give a radiant sun-kissed finish no matter the time of year. And with a daily dose of a broad spectrum sunscreen like Shiseido’s extensive range of lotions and sprays, face, body, eye and lip protection will be set. For a pampering session this summer or a quick touch-up, Macy’s Beauty offers a variety of services to stun from sunrise to sunset. Visit macys.com/beautyscene for more information.

Summer Entertaining

For summer entertaining, Macy’s carries it all, from grilling necessities to cocktail inspiration. Martha Stewart's Fiesta Collection of pineapple serving bowls, glasses, appetizer plates, and more give any outdoor place setting a fun summer twist. A milkshake party will help keep guests cool and refreshed and Macy's carries a wide range of Kate Spade decorative bowls to ensure the toppings and sundaes are served up in style. Backyard not summer-ready just yet? Time to spruce up and give a new personality to outdoor spaces – choose from hundreds of brands and outdoor dining and seating collections created exclusively for Macy's to welcome the summer shine.

Partnership with the Y

With the brightness and energy of the summer season, comes more fun in the sun. For the second year in a row, Macy’s is partnering with the Y to give kids a summer camp experience. From Tuesday, May 1 to Tuesday, May 22, Macy’s invites shoppers to round-up their in-store purchase to the nearest dollar and donate the difference (up to $.99) to support the Y’s camp scholarship program that sends kids to local Y summer camps! The partnership with the Y is part of Macy’s summer campaign, which features the latest fashion for the season, new designer collaborations and in-store events, including a summer fashion party in select Macy's locations.

