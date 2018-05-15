Prosecutors seek to stop new trial in 'Serial' podcast case

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland prosecutors are asking the state's highest court to deny a new trial for the man whose murder conviction became the subject of the popular podcast "Serial."

Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh says his office filed a petition Monday with the Maryland Court of Appeals.

Adnan Syed was convicted in 2000 of killing Hae Min Lee, his high-school sweetheart. He was 17 at the time.

Syed's story was widely publicized in the 2014 "Serial" podcast, which cast doubt on his guilt and inspired armchair investigators to unearth new information.

A lower-court judge vacated Syed's conviction in 2016. Prosecutors appealed to Maryland's intermediate appeals court, which in March granted a new trial.