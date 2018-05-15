  1. Home
Albies, Bautista homer as Braves outslug Cubs 6-5

By MIKE HELFGOT , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/05/15 05:55

CHICAGO (AP) — Ozzie Albies hit a leadoff drive for his 13th homer, Jose Bautista connected for a three-run shot and the Atlanta Braves held off the Chicago Cubs for a 6-5 victory on Monday.

Julio Teheran (4-1) pitched six solid innings and Tyler Flowers hit his first homer this season as NL-leading Atlanta (25-15) won for the sixth time in seven games. The surprising Braves moved 10 games over .500 for the first time since July 28, 2014.

A.J. Minter worked a shaky ninth inning for his second save in the makeup of an April 15 rainout. Minter hit Ian Happ to force in a run with two out, but Kris Bryant lined out to left to end the game.