Long odds for peace as Trump roils Mideast with embassy move

By JOSH LEDERMAN and MATTHEW LEE , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/05/15 06:02

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's prospects for brokering the Mideast peace "deal of the century" are sinking as the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem opens amid bloodshed in Gaza.

The violence is fueling global concern that U.S. policies are tipping the broader Middle East into even deeper conflict.

While Trump is winning international support for his efforts to strike a deal with North Korea, his contentious Middle East moves are roiling a region where the U.S. administrations have long sought an elusive peace agreement between Israel and the Palestinians.

The embassy move is widely seen as damaging Washington's credibility as a mediator between Israelis and Palestinians. It adds to other Trump policies on Iran and Syria that have also stirred up regional tensions.