ADDING MULTIMEDIA QDOBA Mexican Eats® Names Keith Guilbault as Chief Executive Officer and Susan Daggett as Chief Financial Officer

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 14, 2018--QDOBA Mexican Eats® (“QDOBA” or the “Company”) today named Keith Guilbault as Chief Executive Officer and restaurant industry veteran Susan Daggett as Chief Financial Officer, following its March 2018 acquisition by funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, LLC (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, "Apollo") (NYSE: APO ) from Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK ).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180514005338/en/

QDOBA Mexican Eats Names Keith Guilbault as Chief Executive Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

Mr. Guilbault previously served as QDOBA’s Brand President and Chief Operating Officer since 2016 under Jack in the Box’s ownership, overseeing approximately 740 restaurants. Prior to leading the QDOBA Brand, Mr. Guilbault held a series of executive leadership positions at Jack in the Box, rising to Senior Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer in charge of branding, traditional and digital communications, product development, menu management, social engagement, and public relations.

“Keith has been instrumental in helping to guide QDOBA through the Brand’s sale and transition into an independent company,” said Lance Milken, Senior Partner at Apollo. “We look forward to working with Keith, and believe he is ideally suited to lead QDOBA’s outstanding management team, employee base, and group of franchises as the Company continues to bolster its position as a market-leading Brand.”

Ms. Daggett, QDOBA’s new Chief Financial Officer, has more than two decades of financial experience in the restaurant industry, most recently at Noodles & Company, where she served as interim Chief Financial Officer since June 2017 and Vice President of Finance since August 2016. She also held executive roles at Pinnacle Restaurant Group, Inc., Einstein Noah Restaurant Group, Inc., and Arby’s Inc.

“Susan brings a wealth of knowledge and technical expertise that will greatly benefit QDOBA as we move forward,” Mr. Guilbault said. “I believe her proven track record as a visionary leader who successfully guided the financial and accounting operations of other large restaurant organizations makes Susan a natural fit for the role.”

Mr. Guilbault’s appointment as Chief Executive Officer is effective immediately. Ms. Daggett is expected to join QDOBA on May 23, 2018. The Company continues to build out internal roles that it previously shared with Jack in the Box Inc., and is expected to add roughly 100 full-time positions to its corporate team in the coming months.

To learn more about QDOBA Mexican Eats, including available corporate positions within the Company, check out www.qdoba.com or the Company’s LinkedIn page.

About QDOBA

At QDOBA, everyone is invited to live a more flavorful life. The QDOBA experience comes to life through its multi-dimensional approach to flavor, which encompasses its people, its restaurants and, of course, its fresh, craveable food. Through the Brand’s vision, guests and team members alike are encouraged to celebrate individuality and boldly craft a meal that’s packed full of flavors like 3-Cheese Queso and hand-smashed guacamole. Getting its start in 1995, QDOBA now has more than 740 restaurants in 47 states, the District of Columbia and Canada. Discover more at QDOBA.com and connect with QDOBA on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180514005338/en/

CONTACT: Bolt Public Relations

Mackenzie Martin, 949-218-5454

mmartin@boltpr.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: RESTAURANT/BAR RETAIL COMMUNICATIONS FOOD/BEVERAGE PUBLIC RELATIONS/INVESTOR RELATIONS

SOURCE: QDOBA Mexican Eats

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/14/2018 04:39 PM/DISC: 05/14/2018 04:39 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180514005338/en