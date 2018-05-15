2 surprises in Nigeria's provisional WCup squad

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Victor Moses, Alex Iwobi and Ahmed Musa have all been included in Nigeria's provisional World Cup squad, as has Simeon Nwankwo, a 1.98-meter (6-foot-6) striker with Italian club Crotone who is uncapped at international level.

Moses, Iwobi and Musa lead a strong group of forwards in the 30-man squad that also includes Kelechi Iheanacho and Moses Simon.

Nwankwo is one of two surprise inclusions by coach Gernot Rohr after scoring seven goals in Serie A this season. One of them was an overhead kick against Juventus.

The other unexpected selection is home-based striker Junior Lokosa, who also hasn't yet played for Nigeria.

Rohr selected goalkeepers Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Francis Uzoho of Deportivo La Coruna, Daniel Akpeyi and Dele Ajiboye, meaning no recall for veteran Vincent Enyeama.

Midfielder John Obi Mikel was named captain.