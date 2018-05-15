The Latest: WH official: Trump set to visit wife at hospital

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on first lady Melania Trump (all times local):

4 p.m.

President Donald Trump is expected to visit first lady Melania Trump at the hospital, where she underwent a procedure to treat a benign kidney condition.

That's according to a White House official who was not authorized to disclose the plan and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. The official says the visit to Walter Reed Medical Center is expected later Monday.

A spokeswoman for the 48-year-old first lady says the procedure was successful and there were no complications. Mrs. Trump will likely be hospitalized for the rest of the week.

The White House did not offer any additional details on Mrs. Trump's condition.

She was last seen in public on Wednesday at a White House event to honor military mothers and spouses for Mother's Day.

— By Associated Press writer Darlene Superville

3:30 p.m.

The first lady's spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, says that the procedure Monday morning was successful and that there were no complications.

Grisham says Mrs. Trump is at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center just outside Washington and will likely remain there for the rest of the week.

Last week, the first lady launched her "Be Best" initiative to help children be their best selves.