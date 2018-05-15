New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|May
|113.65
|Down 1.60
|Jul
|119.90
|Down 1.80
|Jul
|119.05
|119.25
|117.20
|117.60
|Down 1.80
|Sep
|121.40
|121.50
|119.55
|119.90
|Down 1.80
|Dec
|124.95
|125.00
|123.00
|123.45
|Down 1.75
|Mar
|128.55
|128.55
|126.65
|127.00
|Down 1.75
|May
|130.80
|130.85
|129.00
|129.30
|Down 1.75
|Jul
|133.00
|133.00
|131.20
|131.50
|Down 1.75
|Sep
|135.00
|135.00
|133.15
|133.50
|Down 1.70
|Dec
|135.85
|136.40
|135.85
|136.25
|Down 1.65
|Mar
|138.50
|138.90
|138.50
|138.90
|Down 1.65
|May
|140.20
|140.65
|140.20
|140.65
|Down 1.60
|Jul
|141.85
|142.30
|141.85
|142.30
|Down 1.55
|Sep
|143.45
|143.90
|143.45
|143.90
|Down 1.55
|Dec
|145.75
|146.25
|145.75
|146.25
|Down 1.55
|Mar
|148.65
|Down 1.55