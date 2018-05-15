New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Mon:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|May
|307.50
|308.60
|307.05
|307.85 Down 1.65
|Jun
|309.95
|311.95
|306.75
|308.30 Down 1.80
|Jul
|311.10
|313.10
|307.65
|309.30 Down 1.85
|Aug
|312.75
|312.95
|309.80
|310.45 Down 1.85
|Sep
|313.25
|315.10
|309.80
|311.40 Down 1.90
|Oct
|312.45 Down 1.85
|Nov
|312.60
|314.00
|312.60
|313.30 Down 1.90
|Dec
|316.30
|317.35
|312.40
|314.00 Down 1.90
|Jan
|314.95 Down 1.95
|Feb
|315.75 Down 2.00
|Mar
|319.55
|319.55
|315.75
|316.45 Down 1.95
|Apr
|317.25 Down 2.00
|May
|318.00
|319.00
|317.10
|317.90 Down 2.00
|Jun
|318.55 Down 2.05
|Jul
|319.55
|319.60
|319.10
|319.10 Down 2.05
|Aug
|319.80 Down 2.10
|Sep
|320.30 Down 2.15
|Oct
|320.90 Down 2.20
|Nov
|321.25 Down 2.20
|Dec
|321.60 Down 2.20
|Jan
|321.85 Down 2.20
|Feb
|322.00 Down 2.20
|Mar
|322.50 Down 2.20
|Apr
|322.60 Down 2.20
|May
|322.70 Down 2.20
|Jul
|322.75 Down 2.20
|Sep
|322.80 Down 2.20
|Dec
|321.90 Down 2.20
|Mar
|321.95 Down 2.20
|May
|322.00 Down 2.20
|Jul
|322.05 Down 2.20
|Sep
|322.10 Down 2.20
|Dec
|322.15 Down 2.20
|Mar
|322.20 Down 2.20
|May
|322.25 Down 2.20
|Jul
|322.30 Down 2.20
|Sep
|322.35 Down 2.20
|Dec
|322.40 Down 2.20
|Mar
|322.45 Down 2.20