BC-US--Copper, US

By  Associated Press
2018/05/15 03:19

New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Mon:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
May 307.50 308.60 307.05 307.85 Down 1.65
Jun 309.95 311.95 306.75 308.30 Down 1.80
Jul 311.10 313.10 307.65 309.30 Down 1.85
Aug 312.75 312.95 309.80 310.45 Down 1.85
Sep 313.25 315.10 309.80 311.40 Down 1.90
Oct 312.45 Down 1.85
Nov 312.60 314.00 312.60 313.30 Down 1.90
Dec 316.30 317.35 312.40 314.00 Down 1.90
Jan 314.95 Down 1.95
Feb 315.75 Down 2.00
Mar 319.55 319.55 315.75 316.45 Down 1.95
Apr 317.25 Down 2.00
May 318.00 319.00 317.10 317.90 Down 2.00
Jun 318.55 Down 2.05
Jul 319.55 319.60 319.10 319.10 Down 2.05
Aug 319.80 Down 2.10
Sep 320.30 Down 2.15
Oct 320.90 Down 2.20
Nov 321.25 Down 2.20
Dec 321.60 Down 2.20
Jan 321.85 Down 2.20
Feb 322.00 Down 2.20
Mar 322.50 Down 2.20
Apr 322.60 Down 2.20
May 322.70 Down 2.20
Jul 322.75 Down 2.20
Sep 322.80 Down 2.20
Dec 321.90 Down 2.20
Mar 321.95 Down 2.20
May 322.00 Down 2.20
Jul 322.05 Down 2.20
Sep 322.10 Down 2.20
Dec 322.15 Down 2.20
Mar 322.20 Down 2.20
May 322.25 Down 2.20
Jul 322.30 Down 2.20
Sep 322.35 Down 2.20
Dec 322.40 Down 2.20
Mar 322.45 Down 2.20