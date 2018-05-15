BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|May
|2775
|2782
|2775
|2775
|Down
|26
|Jul
|2800
|Down
|24
|Jul
|2806
|2849
|2762
|2779
|Down
|26
|Sep
|2824
|2866
|2784
|2800
|Down
|24
|Dec
|2823
|2866
|2790
|2805
|Down
|22
|Mar
|2822
|2855
|2781
|2796
|Down
|20
|May
|2803
|2817
|2789
|2789
|Down
|19
|Jul
|2806
|2812
|2785
|2785
|Down
|19
|Sep
|2791
|2791
|2782
|2785
|Down
|20
|Dec
|2789
|2789
|2780
|2783
|Down
|20
|Mar
|2783
|Down
|21