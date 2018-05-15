BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change May 2775 2782 2775 2775 Down 26 Jul 2800 Down 24 Jul 2806 2849 2762 2779 Down 26 Sep 2824 2866 2784 2800 Down 24 Dec 2823 2866 2790 2805 Down 22 Mar 2822 2855 2781 2796 Down 20 May 2803 2817 2789 2789 Down 19 Jul 2806 2812 2785 2785 Down 19 Sep 2791 2791 2782 2785 Down 20 Dec 2789 2789 2780 2783 Down 20 Mar 2783 Down 21