BC-US--Cocoa, US

By  Associated Press
2018/05/15 03:19

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
May 2775 2782 2775 2775 Down 26
Jul 2800 Down 24
Jul 2806 2849 2762 2779 Down 26
Sep 2824 2866 2784 2800 Down 24
Dec 2823 2866 2790 2805 Down 22
Mar 2822 2855 2781 2796 Down 20
May 2803 2817 2789 2789 Down 19
Jul 2806 2812 2785 2785 Down 19
Sep 2791 2791 2782 2785 Down 20
Dec 2789 2789 2780 2783 Down 20
Mar 2783 Down 21