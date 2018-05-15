3 Guatemalan indigenous leaders killed in separate incidents

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Three Guatemalan indigenous leaders have been killed in separate incidents over the past week.

The Altiplano Farmworker Committee says the most recent victim was Mateo Chaman Paau, a leader of that organization.

The group's statement says that Chaman Paau was killed Sunday night in the township of Coban, north of the capital. It says he had received threats related to his work.

Another member of the organization, Jose Can Xol, was killed Thursday in the Alta Verapaz area. A day earlier, Luis Marroquin, a leader of the Farmworker Development Committee was killed in a bookstore in the Jalapa department.

Vitoria Tauli, who is the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Rights of Indigenous People, expressed concern last week about the vulnerability of Guatemala's indigenous.