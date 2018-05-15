Chilean bishops open to resignations, reparation for abuse

Members of Chile's bishops conference Luis Fernando Ramos Perez, left, and Juan Ignacio Gonzalez, meet reporters at the Vatican, Monday, May 14, 2108.
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Chile's Catholic bishops say they're open to whatever Pope Francis proposes to overhaul the Chilean church, which has been devastated by a clergy sex abuse and cover-up scandal, including removing bishops, reforming seminaries and paying financial reparation to victims.
Chilean bishops told reporters Monday they were heading into three days of meetings with Francis humbled, pained and shamed for their own errors in handling sex abuse cases by priests. They said they wanted to listen to Francis and follow his lead in asking forgiveness.
A conference spokesman, Bishop Juan Ignacio Gonzalez, said "it's possible" that some Chilean bishops will resign but that it was up to the pope. He said: "if he asks, we'll do it."
Francis summoned the bishops to Rome after receiving a report into an abuse cover-up scandal.