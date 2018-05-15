BC-GLF--Ryder Cup Points

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|Le Golf National
|Guyancourt, France
|Sept. 28-30, 2018
|Through May 13
|United States
|1. Patrick Reed
|6,728.500
|2. Justin Thomas
|6,352.273
|3. Dustin Johnson
|5,161.597
|4. Jordan Spieth
|4,679.158
|5. Bubba Watson
|4,102.303
|6. Rickie Fowler
|3,815.197
|7. Brooks Koepka
|3,712.548
|8. Phil Mickelson
|3,673.247
|9. Webb Simpson
|3,662.307
|10. Matt Kuchar
|3,211.860
|11. Brian Harman
|2,793.115
|12. Bryson DeChambeau
|2,264.505
|13. Kevin Kisner
|2,240.881
|14. Xander Schauffele
|2,143.524
|15. Tony Finau
|2,019.758
|Europe
|European Points
|1. Tyrrell Hatton
|3,096,447.75
|2. Justin Rose
|2,961,330.27
|3. Jon Rahm
|2,088,832.87
|4. Ross Fisher
|1,561,831.18
|5. Matthew Fitzpatrick
|1,479,284.04
|6. Tommy Fleetwood
|1,383,317.52
|7. Paul Dunne
|1,307,270.29
|8. Rory McIlroy
|1,160,411.88
|9. Alexander Levy
|1,137,839.70
|10. Sergio Garcia
|1,044,158.39
|World Points
|1. Justin Rose
|270.14
|2. Jon Rahm
|248.36
|3. Tyrrell Hatton
|176.18
|4. Rory McIlroy
|159.39
|5. Tommy Fleetwood
|158.35
|6. Sergio Garcia
|126.63
|7. Alex Noren
|122.11
|8. Ian Poulter
|113.21
|9. Matthew Fitzpatrick
|105.54
|10. Paul Casey
|101.88