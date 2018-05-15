DUARTE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 14, 2018--City of Hope, the world-renowned independent research and treatment center for cancer, diabetes and other life-threatening diseases, today announced its new Music, Film and Entertainment Industry Board president as Evan Lamberg, president of Universal Music Publishing Group, North America.

Evan Lamberg, president of Universal Music Publishing North America, named president of City of Hope’s Music, Film & Entertainment Industry Board (Photo: Business Wire)

In this two-year position, Lamberg will oversee efforts and fundraising strategies of the Music, Film and Entertainment Industry Group. The division is comprised of a wide range of industry executives, including all major labels, law firms, artist management, music publishing, concert promotion/touring, and digital and gaming companies. Lamberg takes over from Peter Gray, general manager and executive vice president, promotion & media, Warner Bros. Records, whose two-year term ended December 30, 2017.

“I am especially honored to take this position for the next two years and help guide the Music, Film and Entertainment Industry Board at City of Hope,” said Lamberg. “We all have family and friends who have been touched by life-threatening diseases. The work done at City of Hope has improved the lives of millions of people around the globe, and it has personally saved the lives of a number of my friends. They are a rare place that treats the body as well as the soul, and I hope to help continue their tradition of making people’s lives better. I would also like to thank Peter Gray as it’s been a pleasure to work with him during his presidency.”

“I am so pleased to be handing the reins to Evan,” said Peter Gray. “This has been an amazing and fulfilling experience for me and I couldn’t think of anyone more qualified and dedicated to taking the group forward than Evan.”

“For decades, the music industry has been a generous supporter of City of Hope and our lifesaving mission,” said City of Hope Chief Philanthropy Officer Kristin Bertell. “We are excited that Evan Lamberg will be leading the Music, Film and Entertainment Board and are extremely grateful to Peter Gray’s commitment of dedicated service over the past two years.”

Lamberg has been an active board member of the Music, Film and Entertainment Industry Group for six years. He also serves as co-chairman of Songs of Hope, an event that honors songwriters, which has raised more than $3.7 million for City of Hope.

About City of Hope’s Music, Film and Entertainment Industry Group

For more than four decades, the Music, Film and Entertainment Industry Group has been actively involved in raising both funds and awareness for City of Hope. Embodying the same spirit that allows music and film to cross borders and uplift people around the world, the group has raised more than $118 million, and been a powerful force in bringing attention to the cutting-edge work of City of Hope to cure and prevent cancer, diabetes, HIV/AIDS and other life-threatening diseases.

Founded in 1973, the Music, Film and Entertainment Industry Group consists of over 150 music and entertainment executives who dedicate their efforts and time in support of City of Hope. The Group represents a wide range of volunteers from across the industry including all major labels, law firms, artist management, music publishing, concert promotion/touring, and digital and gaming companies. It has recently expanded with the creation of Future Hope, a team of young professionals who take a more grassroots approach to fundraising events to help build interest and dedication to City of Hope for the future.

Given the high-profile nature of the entertainment business, the Music, Film and Entertainment Industry Group holds a special place within the nationwide network of volunteers and chapters who give their time to support City of Hope, garnering tremendous attention and raising significant funding for the life-changing work of this internationally-recognized organization.

About City of Hope

City of Hope is an independent research and treatment center for cancer, diabetes and other life-threatening diseases. Designated as one of only 49 comprehensive cancer centers, the highest recognition bestowed by the National Cancer Institute, City of Hope is also a founding member of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network, with research and treatment protocols that advance care throughout the world. City of Hope’s main campus is in Duarte, California, just northeast of Los Angeles, with additional locations throughout Southern California. It is ranked as one of "America's Best Hospitals" in cancer by U.S. News & World Report. Founded in 1913, City of Hope is a pioneer in the fields of bone marrow transplantation, diabetes and numerous breakthrough cancer drugs based on technology developed at the institution.

