Boodles Gin Says Cheers to Britain’s New American Royal with a “New Proper” Brand Campaign

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 14, 2018--As the Royal Wedding approaches, Britain’s oldest cultural institution is preparing to embrace its new American influence with the arrival of its new royal. Inspired by this cultural shift, Boodles ® Proper British Gin is marking the occasion with the unveiling of its new brand platform – The New Proper.

Designed to usher Americans everywhere into a new age of what it means to be “truly proper”, the campaign celebrates a modern era of etiquette and style with a respectful nod to Boodles’ British heritage. From what to wear to a wedding to the best way to drink a cocktail and shake a hand, The New Proper leaves no old school tradition unchallenged as Boodles Gin ushers its stodgy ways into the twenty-first century.

To kick off the campaign, Boodles Gin will release “The Boodles Guide to The New Proper” – a how-to video series featuring Etiquette Expert Myka Meier and World Sartorialist Mobolaji Dawodu and guiding viewers through modern tips and etiquette tricks relevant to current culture including: wedding do’s and don’ts, proper dining, men’s style tips, cocktail etiquette and more.

“I approach etiquette as being kind and respectful to everyone around us,” says Myka Meier, Etiquette Expert and founder of Beaumont Etiquette. “The old rules of being stuffy and exclusive are no longer appropriate. Etiquette is more about emotional touches and social skills to go anywhere and do anything.”

“Style is very personal and is most importantly about being comfortable in your own skin,” says Mobolaji Dawodu, World Sartorialist. “It’s very much inspired by the past, but also looking towards the future.”

Throughout the season, Boodles Gin will also be sharing reimagined classic British cocktails. From a new take on a classic Gin Fizz to a Bramble fit for those sixth in line to the throne, Britain’s classics will be given a new twist for today’s modern drinking occasions.

Like Britain’s new American royal, Boodles Proper British Gin is authentic and approachable – a refreshing spirit for today’s contemporary world. Featuring a blend of botanicals including sage, rosemary and nutmeg with a noticeable omission of citrus, Boodles Gin is perfectly balanced and refined, making it suitable for any drink, including the ever-classic Boodles & Tonic.

For more information on where to purchase Boodles or about The New Proper Campaign including tips and recipes from Myka Meier and Mobolaji Dawodu, visit www.BoodlesGin.com.

About Boodles ® Gin

Boodles Gin is made with labour and patience and begins as a clean spirit distilled from English wheat. It possesses an approachable blend of botanicals – sage, rosemary and nutmeg. A noticeable omission of citrus botanicals leads to an understated aromatic nose and taste. Boodles is made in Britain from English wheat, distilled using a rare Carter Head still in Cheshire, bottled in Essex and packaged in Scottish glass with labels printed in Wales. Boodles Gin is bottled at 45.2% ABV and is available nationally for the suggested retail price of $24.99. For more information, visit .

About Myka Meier

Myka Meier is the founder of Beaumont Etiquette, where she teaches a variety of etiquette courses with a modern spin. She holds dual citizenship in both America and Great Britain and trained as an etiquette coach in London under a former member of The Royal Household of Her Majesty the Queen.

About Mobolaji Dawodu

Mobolaji Dawodu is a fashion culturalist and man of the world, drawing inspiration from his travels and work as a style editor and stylist. Credited for his expertise in the fashion industry, Mobolaji is constantly transcending sartorial limits infusing his cultural world view into new styles and looks for his readers, followers and celebrity clients.

