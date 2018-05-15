  1. Home
The Latest: New fissure in Hawaii, lava flows toward ocean

By  Associated Press
2018/05/15 02:30

Gases rise from lava fissure 17 after it erupted early Sunday, May 13 2018 near Pahoa, Hawaii.The new fissure emitting steam and lava spatter spurred

In this May 13, 2018 photo released by the U.S. Geological Survey, gases rise from a fissure near Pahoa, Hawaii. The new fissure in Hawaii's Puna Dist

In this May 13, 2018 photo released by the U.S. Geological Survey, gases rise from a fissure near Pahoa, Hawaii. The new fissure in Hawaii's Puna Dist

This Sunday, May 13, 2018, image released by the U.S. Geological Survey, shows the Kīlauea Caldera at 9:30 a.m. HST, taken with a research camera moun

A police office blocks a road near lava fissure 17 after it erupted early Sunday, May 13 2018 near Pahoa, Hawaii. The new fissure emitting steam and l

Gases rise from lava fissure 17 after it erupted early Sunday, May 13 2018 near Pahoa, Hawaii. The new fissure emitting steam and lava spatter spurred

Officials fly over lava fissure 17 after it erupted early Sunday, May 13 2018 near Pahoa, Hawaii. The new fissure emitting steam and lava spatter spur

File - In this May 5, 2018, file photo, lava burns across a road in the Leilani Estates subdivision near Pahoa, Hawaii. The lava hisses, crackles and

File - This May 7, 2018, file photo from the U.S. Geological Survey shows gas and steam rising from multiple fissures on Moku Street in the Leilani Es

File - In this May 11, 2018 file photo, Hannique Ruder, a 65-year-old resident living in the Leilani Estates subdivision, stands on the mound of harde

PAHOA, Hawaii (AP) — The Latest on the eruption of Kilauea volcano on the Big Island of Hawaii (all times local):

8:15 a.m.

Another new volcanic fissure has formed as the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island continues to erupt and lava from another fissure is carving a channel toward the ocean.

The new eruption was reported Monday in the Lanipuna Gardens subdivision, an area that has already been evacuated. Civil defense officials warn of volcanic gas emissions and active eruptions with this new fissure.

A separate fissure is still active after it formed on Sunday. The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory says a lava flow has now formed and is slowly moving toward the ocean, which is about two miles (3.2 kilometers) away. No homes or roadways are threatened by this flow.

Kilauea began erupting on May 3. Since then, fissures have been generated mostly in Leilana Estates subdivision, where nearly 2,000 residents were ordered to evacuate. Lava has destroyed more than 40 structures, including two dozen homes.

Geologists warn that Kilauea's summit could have an explosive steam eruption that would hurl huge rocks and ash miles into the sky.

___

12 a.m.

A new volcanic fissure on Hawaii's Big Island has sent gases and lava exploding into the air. That prompted officials to issue calls for more evacuations as residents awaited a possible major eruption at Kilauea volcano's summit.

Hawaii County Civil Defense issued an emergency cellphone alert after the fissure was discovered early Sunday morning.

The agency says one "unidentified structure" was destroyed by the new vent, bringing the total number of homes and other buildings lost to lava to nearly 40.

Residents living near the fissure were told to evacuate and two nearby community centers were serving as shelters for people and pets.

Lava spread across hundreds of yards (meters) of private land and loud explosions rocked the neighborhood not far from the Leilani Estates subdivision, where more than a dozen other active vents opened over the past week.