Barb Huelskamp and Justine Glatter of MicroPact Recognized as CRN 2018 Women of the Channel

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 14, 2018--MicroPact, the passion and technology that’s transforming government, today announced that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Barb Huelskamp, VP of Global Alliances, and Justine Glatter, Global Alliance Manager, to its prestigious 2018 Women of the Channel list. The executives who comprise this annual list span the IT channel, representing vendors, distributors, solution providers and other organizations that figure prominently in the channel ecosystem. Each is recognized for her outstanding leadership, vision, and unique role in driving channel growth and innovation.

CRN editors select the Women of the Channel honorees based on their professional accomplishments, demonstrated expertise and ongoing dedication to the IT channel.

Huelskamp leads MicroPact’s Global Alliance Partner Program, which equips public sector facing solution providers and system integrators to deliver enterprise solutions on entellitrak ®, the company’s low-code application development platform for case management. She has been a CRN Women of the Channel awardee each year since 2013, and in 2015 and 2016 was named to the CRN Power 100 list. As a key member of the Global Alliance team, Glatter engages, motivates, and equips MicroPact partners to close new business that leverages the entellitrak platform.

“This accomplished group of leaders is steadily guiding the IT channel into a prosperous new era of services-led business models and deep, strategic partnerships,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel list honors executives who are driving channel progress through a number of achievements—exemplary partner programs, innovative product development and marketing, effective team-building, visionary leadership and accelerated sales growth—as well as advocacy for the next generation of women channel executives.”

“Committed, capable partners who can both win opportunities and deploy solutions that are a good fit for entellitrak are essential to our growth strategy,” said Kris Collo, CEO of MicroPact. “Thanks to Barb’s leadership, execution, and team-building skills, we’ve been able to dramatically scale the MicroPact Global Alliance while accelerating each partner’s ability to capture more business at the federal, state, and local level.”

About MicroPact

For nearly four decades, MicroPact has focused on engineering commercial off the shelf (COTS) solutions for government agencies and Fortune 500 corporations. Today MicroPact solutions serve 98% of U.S. states, 97% of federal agencies with 500 or more employees, and enjoy a 97% annual renewal rate. MicroPact, the passion and technology that’s transforming government.

About the Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

