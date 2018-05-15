Ireland vs Pakistan Test Scoreboard

DUBLIN (AP) — Scoreboard on Monday on day four of the one-off test between Ireland and Pakistan at Malahide Castle:
|Pakistan 1st Innings: 310-9 declared
|Ireland 1st Innings: 130
|Ireland 2nd Innings
|(overnight 64-0)
Ed Joyce run out 43
William Porterfield c Ahmed b Amir 32
Andy Balbirnie lbw b Abbas 0
Niall O'Brien b Amir 18
Paul Stirling lbw b Abbas 11
Kevin O'Brien not out 118
Gary Wilson c Sohail 12
Stuart Thompson b Khan 53
Tyrone Kane not out 8
Extras: (1b, 18lb, 1nb, 4w) 24
TOTAL: (for 7 wickets) 319
Overs: 122
Still to bat: Boyd Rankin, Tim Murtagh
Fall of wickets: 1-69, 2-69, 3-94, 4-95, 5-127, 6-157, 7-271
Bowling: Mohammad Amir 25.2-8-57-3, Mohammad Abbas 25-9-54-2, Rahat Ali 23-3-75-0, Faheem Ashraf 18-3-51-0, Shadab Khan 30.4-7-63-1.
Toss: Ireland.
Umpires: Nigel Llong and Richard Illingworth, England.
TV umpire: Mark Hawthorne, Ireland. Match referee: Chris Broad, England.