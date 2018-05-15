Ireland vs Pakistan Test Scoreboard

DUBLIN (AP) — Scoreboard on Monday on day four of the one-off test between Ireland and Pakistan at Malahide Castle:

Pakistan 1st Innings: 310-9 declared Ireland 1st Innings: 130 Ireland 2nd Innings (overnight 64-0)

Ed Joyce run out 43

William Porterfield c Ahmed b Amir 32

Andy Balbirnie lbw b Abbas 0

Niall O'Brien b Amir 18

Paul Stirling lbw b Abbas 11

Kevin O'Brien not out 118

Gary Wilson c Sohail 12

Stuart Thompson b Khan 53

Tyrone Kane not out 8

Extras: (1b, 18lb, 1nb, 4w) 24

TOTAL: (for 7 wickets) 319

Overs: 122

Still to bat: Boyd Rankin, Tim Murtagh

Fall of wickets: 1-69, 2-69, 3-94, 4-95, 5-127, 6-157, 7-271

Bowling: Mohammad Amir 25.2-8-57-3, Mohammad Abbas 25-9-54-2, Rahat Ali 23-3-75-0, Faheem Ashraf 18-3-51-0, Shadab Khan 30.4-7-63-1.

Toss: Ireland.

Umpires: Nigel Llong and Richard Illingworth, England.

TV umpire: Mark Hawthorne, Ireland. Match referee: Chris Broad, England.