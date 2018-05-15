Russian theater manager freed from jail after health outcry

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian theater manager accused of embezzlement has been released from prison following public outrage that he remained in detention after a health emergency.

Alexei Malobrodsky, the former director of Moscow's Gogol Center, was arrested in June on charges of embezzling public funds allocated for a theater production. Last week, he was put in emergency care with a cardiac condition.

The Investigative Committee said Monday that Malobrodsky was freed from custody on the condition that he remains in Moscow.

The 60-year old Malobrodsky was an assistant of Kirill Serebrennikov, a prominent Russian director who faces allegations in the same case. Serebrennikov has been under house arrest since August.

Both Serebrennikov and Malobrodsky deny the embezzlement charges, which have been viewed in Russian theater circles as punishment for Serebrennikov's iconoclastic views.