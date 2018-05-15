Recovering Neymar confirmed in Brazil's World Cup squad

SAO PAULO (AP) — Neymar has been confirmed in a Brazil 23-man World Cup squad of few surprises.

Neymar has been recovering from right foot surgery in March.

The only surprises were among the likely reserves for the tournament in Russia, with the inclusion of Shaktar Donetsk's Fred and Taisson.

All but one of coach Tite's starting lineup in World Cup qualifiers was confirmed in the squad on Monday: Alisson; Miranda, Marquinhos and Marcelo; Casemiro, Paulinho, Renato Augusto and Philippe Coutinho; Neymar and Gabriel Jesus.

Injured right back and team leader Dani Alves was replaced by Manchester City's Danilo and Corinthians' Fagner.

Brazil will start its World Cup campaign against Switzerland on June 17, followed by Costa Rica and Serbia in Group E.