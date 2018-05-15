Peru captain Guerrero banned from World Cup in doping case

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Peru captain Paolo Guerrero has been banned from playing at the World Cup because of a positive doping test.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport says it has upheld an appeal by the World Anti-Doping Agency to extend Guerrero's six-month FIFA ban, which expired this month.

CAS says Guerrero will be banned for 14 months, until January.

The 34-year-old Guerrero was set to captain Peru at its first World Cup appearance since 1982.

Guerrero tested positive for benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine, at a World Cup qualifying game against Argentina in October.

His lawyers argued the stimulant had not been performance enhancing, and was accidentally consumed in contaminated tea.