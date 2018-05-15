Another O'Keeffe emerges for exhibit: Georgia's sister Ida

DALLAS (AP) — The abstract painting of a lighthouse caught the eye of Dallas Museum of Art curator Sue Canterbury as she visited a private collector about five years ago. Struggling to identify the artist, she walked up to the work and looked at the signature. She says she had the same reaction others do when she mentions the artist now: "Ida O'Keeffe?"

Canterbury has spent the ensuing years tracking down the works of renowned artist Georgia O'Keeffe's sister Ida Ten Eyck O'Keeffe. When the exhibit "Ida O'Keeffe: Escaping Georgia's Shadow" opens on Nov. 18 at the Dallas museum it will feature about 30 of her works.

And Canterbury still hopes to find more, including the one painting from a series of seven depicting a Cape Cod lighthouse that she hasn't yet located.