  1. Home
  2. World

Another O'Keeffe emerges for exhibit: Georgia's sister Ida

By JAMIE STENGLE , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/05/15 00:14

In this Thursday, April 12, 2018 photo, Sue Canterbury, a curator of American art at the Dallas Museum of Art poses for a photo in front of a painting

In this Thursday, April 12, 2018 photo, Laura Hartman, a conservator at the Dallas Museum of Art works on a Ida O'Keeffe painting at the DMA in Dallas

In this Thursday, April 12, 2018 photo, Laura Hartman, a conservator at the Dallas Museum of Art works on a Ida O'Keeffe painting at the DMA in Dallas

In this Thursday, April 12, 2018 photo, Sue Canterbury, a curator of American art at the Dallas Museum of Art talks about the Lighthouse series painti

In this Thursday, April 12, 2018 photo, Sue Canterbury, a curator of American art at the Dallas Museum of Art, talks about a painting by Ida O'Keeffe

DALLAS (AP) — The abstract painting of a lighthouse caught the eye of Dallas Museum of Art curator Sue Canterbury as she visited a private collector about five years ago. Struggling to identify the artist, she walked up to the work and looked at the signature. She says she had the same reaction others do when she mentions the artist now: "Ida O'Keeffe?"

Canterbury has spent the ensuing years tracking down the works of renowned artist Georgia O'Keeffe's sister Ida Ten Eyck O'Keeffe. When the exhibit "Ida O'Keeffe: Escaping Georgia's Shadow" opens on Nov. 18 at the Dallas museum it will feature about 30 of her works.

And Canterbury still hopes to find more, including the one painting from a series of seven depicting a Cape Cod lighthouse that she hasn't yet located.