Metro Announces Extended Late-Night Service for Capitals Game 3, Powered by Exelon and Pepco

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 14, 2018--Metro General Manager/CEO Paul J. Wiedefeld today announced that Metrorail will remain open an additional hour tomorrow for fans attending the Capitals v. Lightning game at Capital One Arena, thanks to Exelon and Pepco.

"We are pleased to provide rail service so all of the fans can support the Caps in the playoffs," said Wiedefeld. "Thanks to Exelon, we can offer a train ride home when the game ends, even if that means overtime."

The cost of the extended service - $100,000 - is being funded by Exelon, the parent company of Pepco.

"We know how important it is when the hometown team advances in the playoffs, and we want to make sure our customers can be there for every play and get home safely-and emissions free-by powering the Metro's extended hours Tuesday night," said Exelon President and CEO Chris Crane. "We believe that helping our customers be there to cheer on the Capitals is its own kind of power play, and we are pleased to partner with Metro and the Mayor and to make it happen."

“Tuesday is a big night for DC as the #SportsCapital as the Capitals take on Tampa Bay and the Nationals host the Yankees,” said Mayor Bowser. “I want fans to focus on rooting for their home teams, and with Exelon’s support, Metro will get you to the games and homes afterwards. I ask all Washingtonians to rock the red and Let’s Go Caps!”

After Metro's regular closing time, all stations will remain open for entry and exit to ensure fans using Metro will be able to get home at the conclusion of the game.

"The Caps and Metro are a great source of pride for the region," said Metro Board Chair Jack Evans. "We want everyone to enjoy the game, whether they are in the arena, or out with friends cheering on the Caps in the Eastern Conference finals."

With the additional hour of service, the last Red and Green Line trains from Gallery Place-Chinatown are now scheduled to depart at:

Red Line in the direction of Glenmont 12:38 a.m.; Shady Grove 12:32 a.m. Green Line in the direction of Branch Ave 12:28 a.m.; Greenbelt 12:48 a.m. Yellow Line in the direction of Huntington 12:19 a.m.

The last Blue, Orange and Silver Line trains from Metro Center will depart at:

Blue Line in the direction of Franconia-Springfield 12:28 a.m.; Largo Town Center 12:27 a.m. Orange Line in the direction of New Carrollton 12:20 a.m.; Vienna 12:36 a.m. Silver Line in the direction of Largo Town Center 12:27 a.m.; Wiehle-Reston East 12:21 a.m.

Last train times vary by station. Customers can check the last train times for Tuesday by visiting a station's webpage (wmata.com/stations) and adding one hour to the regular last train time.

In the event of overtime, Metro will provide any updates regarding last train times through arena announcements, on Twitter (@wmata and @metrorailinfo) and via MetroAlerts email and text messages. To sign up for MetroAlerts, visit wmata.com/metroalerts.

Exelon Corporation (NYSE: EXC) is a Fortune 100 energy company with the largest number of utility customers in the U.S. Exelon does business in 48 states, the District of Columbia and Canada and had 2017 revenue of $33.5 billion. Exelon's six utilities deliver electricity and natural gas to approximately 10 million customers in Delaware, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania through its Atlantic City Electric, BGE, ComEd, Delmarva Power, PECO and Pepco subsidiaries. Exelon is one of the largest competitive U.S. power generators, with more than 32,700 megawatts of nuclear, gas, wind, solar and hydroelectric generating capacity comprising one of the nation's cleanest and lowest-cost power generation fleets. The company's Constellation business unit provides energy products and services to approximately 2 million residential, public sector and business customers, including more than two-thirds of the Fortune 100. Follow Exelon on Twitter @Exelon.

