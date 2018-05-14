Mexico City suspends 2 police officials after bribe video

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexico City prosecutors' office says it is investigating two police officials after a local newspaper published a video showing them chatting with drug dealers and accepting a bribe.

Corruption among Mexico City police is well known, but seldom have large wads of cash been seen openly crossing hands.

A man identified as a detective takes about three dozen bills, counts them and calmly stuffs them into a pocket.

The newspaper El Universal did not say how it obtained the video, which apparently came from a surveillance camera in an apartment building in the rough Tepito neighborhood.

The slum has been known for decades for violence, drug and contraband sales.

The prosecutor's office said Monday an investigation has been opened and the case referred to an internal affairs unit.