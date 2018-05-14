Thomas Tuchel hired as new PSG coach

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain says it has hired former Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel as a replacement for Unai Emery.

PSG says Tuchel signed a two-year contract with the French champions. Financial terms have not been disclosed.

The 44-year-old Tuchel led Borussia Dortmund to the German Cup title in 2017 before getting fired three days later.

Emery was named coach of the year in the French league after guiding PSG to a domestic treble but was not offered a contract extension after the club once again fell short in Europe, going out in the last 16 of the Champions League for the second straight season.

Tuchel says "it is with much joy, pride and ambition that I am joining this big club, Paris Saint-Germain."