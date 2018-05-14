Global Pressure Relief Devices Market 2018-2022 to Witness Growth Owing to Increasing Cases of Pressure Ulcers| Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 14, 2018-- projects the is expected to post a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period. Increasing cases of pressure ulcers is a key driver for the growth of this market.

Pressure ulcers, alternatively known as bed sores, are one of the most frequent problems associated with people undergoing long-term treatment or post-surgical treatment owing to their lack of mobility and prolonged lying on the bed. The unrelieved pressure and the friction between bony prominences such as the sacrum, heels, hips, shoulders, elbows, and the surfaces on which a patient is resting can lead to pressure ulcers. Pressure ulcers mostly occur in patients with increased age, impaired nutrition, vascular diseases, and other medical conditions. The rising cases of pressure ulcers increase the demand for devices such as pressure relief mattresses and mattress overlays.

In this report, Technavio highlights the global increase in bariatric population as one of the key emerging trends in the global pressure relief devices market:

Global increase in bariatric population

In recent times, there is an increase in the number of individuals who are categorized as obese. In addition to predisposing these people to various diseases such as cancer, osteoarthritis, gout, CVDs, high blood pressure, diabetes, and breathing problems among others, obesity can also cause pressure ulcers. Obesity contributes to immobility and subsequent pressure on the skin surface, thereby driving the demand for pressure relief devices. The US, for instance, has a high incidence of obesity with more than 32% of high school graduates being obese in 2016.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for , “Pressure ulcers are costly complications of prolonged bed rest. Patients admitted to the ICU are at a high risk of acquiring these ulcers. Specialty beds and pressure relief mattresses can aid in reducing pressure ulcers. The market for pressure relief devices is expected to grow owing to the increasing number of people suffering from lifestyle diseases.”

Market segmentation and analysis through 2022

This market research report segments the by product (mattresses, specialty beds, and mattress overlays) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The global pressure relief devices market was led by the mattresses segment owing to the widespread availability of mattresses. It was followed by the specialty beds and the mattress overlays segment.

In 2017, the Americas was leading in terms of revenue with a market share of over 43%, owing to the demand from both general healthcare settings such as hospitals and clinics and home healthcare. The Americas was followed by EMEA and APAC, with APAC expected to witness the maximum growth over the forecast period.

