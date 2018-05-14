PGT Innovations Supports 2018 Suncoast BBQ and Bluegrass Bash

NORTH VENICE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 14, 2018--Last month, PGT Innovations (NYSE: PGTI) sponsored the Suncoast Foundation for Handicapped Children's 9th annual Suncoast BBQ and Bluegrass Bash, southwest Florida’s premier barbecue and bluegrass event to raise awareness and contributions for the Suncoast Foundation as well as other participating area nonprofit organizations.

Along with the company’s Big Hawg sponsorship, Jason Rosenberg, a PGT Innovations team member, acted as a judge for the Kids Burger Cook-Off on April 19. He was one of six judges to help determine the winner from the six benefiting organizations’ teams, including The Florida Center, Children’s First, Special Olympics, Community Haven, Loveland Center and Challenger Baseball.

"We have enjoyed a longstanding partnership with PGT Innovations and its employees,” said Don Fisher, chairman and founder of the Suncoast BBQ and Bluegrass Bash. “They have helped us since the beginning, and without the generosity of community-minded sponsors like PGT Innovations, we wouldn’t be where we are today. They are helping to leave a legacy and support the lives of thousands of special needs folks in our community.”

This year, the nonprofit estimates the event attracted 15,000 – 20,000 visitors and earned more money than any previous year. The event is designed to bring nationally recognized BBQ pit masters and bluegrass bands to Florida in a family-friendly way. Proceeds from the event will be used to support and maintain both current and future facilities as well as helping ensure the legacies of those who were instrumental in supporting the foundation’s mission.

On April 20-21, the 9th annual Suncoast BBQ and Bluegrass Bash was held at the Venice Airport Festival Grounds. The event began Friday morning with the annual sporting clays tournament and was followed by the TGIF party with a classic car and truck cruise-in, fish fry and live music.

On Saturday, guests enjoyed a day of barbecue and bluegrass highlighted by a BBQ Cook-Off Contest. Guests were treated to an afternoon of bluegrass, craft beers, a chili cook-off, corn hole tournament, exhibits and family activities, including a kids park.

Founded in 1984, the Suncoast Foundation for Handicapped Children has constructed 75,000 square feet of buildings in Sarasota County, which are leased for $1 per year to nonprofit agencies, such as Special Olympics, The Florida Center, Community Haven, Children’s First, Challenger Basketball, Sertoma Speech Clinic and the Loveland Center. Each year, the all-volunteer organization serves more than 8,000 families with disabilities to these agencies.

PGT Innovations, headquartered in North Venice, Florida, with more than 2,800 employees statewide, creates value through deep customer relationships, understanding the unstated needs of an industry, a drive to create the strongest, safest products on the market and a commitment to always moving forward. The company's trusted brands include CGI®, PGT® Custom Windows & Doors and WinDoor®. PGT Innovations is the nation’s largest manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors, holds the leadership position in its primary market and is part of the S&P SmallCap 400 Index. For additional information, visit www.pgtinnovations.com.

