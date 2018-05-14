Rugged Servers - Containerized Data Centers is an Emerging Trend in the Market| Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 14, 2018-- latest market research report on the provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022.

According to Technavio market research analysts, the will grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The increased adoption of cloud applications is a major factor driving the market’s growth. Enterprises are looking to adopt data storage centers located in cold climatic zones to reduce power consumption of cooling units required to maintain a stable temperature within a data center. Additionally, the global data storage market has been disrupted by the popularity of cloud storage. Various networking service companies offer cloud storage services. Cloud computing provides centralized computation that occurs through a data center. The development of the cloud computing platform has been one of the major reasons that resulted in the increase in the number of data centers.

In this report, Technavio highlights the emergence of containerized data centers as one of the key emerging trends in the global rugged servers market:

Emergence of containerized data centers

Containerized data centers are portable data centers, which are used for increasing the data center capacity as and when required. As per the capacity requirement, these data centers can be placed in any location. These data centers are integrated with several modules, which can be shipped, retrofitted, and added to an existing data center. However, it is important to note that these modular data centers are constructed by using standard components to allow easy integration with existing data center networks.

“The growing need for constructing data centers owing to the increasing amount of data generation has led to portable and containerized data centers being highly adopted by several companies that need to install data centers within a short period of time. Containerized data centers are required to be equipped with servers that can function at any given point in time, regardless of location. This creates an opportunity for players in the market to manufacture servers that are compatible with containerized data centers,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on .

Global rugged servers market segmentation

This market research report segments the into the following key regions, including the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

The Americas was the leading region for the global rugged servers market in 2017, accounting for a market share of nearly 42%. By 2022, the Americas is expected to continue dominating the market and register the highest growth rate of nearly 2%.

