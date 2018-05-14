Hereditary Angioedema - A Pipeline Analysis Report | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 14, 2018-- has announced the release of its latest pipeline analysis report on the market. The report encompasses a wide range of topics, including the pipeline molecules under investigation within the defined data collection period to treat actinic keratosis.

This report presents a thorough analysis of the market, including the regulatory framework, drug development strategies, recruitment strategies, and key companies that are expected to play an important role in the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Hereditary angioedema - market overview

(HAE), also known as angioedema, is a genetic disorder that results in the swelling of the hands, skin, and feet because of the low level of plasma protein C1 inhibitor. The development of angioedema does not follow a typical pattern, and therefore, the site of the next episode of swelling cannot be predicted. The frequency, duration, and severity of the edema vary considerably based on patients.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for , “HAE is an uncommon hereditary issue described by scenes of swelling that are referred to as edema assaults in various regions of the skin or the inner organs. It particularly occurs in the upper respiratory tract and digestive tract.”

Hereditary angioedema - segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the market based on therapies employed that includes monotherapy, RoA (subcutaneous, oral, intravenous, and unknown), therapeutic modality (biomolecule, small molecule, and unknown), targets for drugs under development (kallikrein, C1-esterase, factor Xlla, and RNA), MoA (kallikrein inhibitor, C1-esterase inhibitor, factor Xlla inhibitor, RNA inhibitor, and unknown), and recruitment status (recruiting, completed, and unknown).

Monotherapy denotes the use of a single drug to treat a disorder or a disease. In the current pipeline, all the molecules that are being invested are monotherapy.

In case of subcutaneous RoA, the drug is injected into the tissue layer between the skin and the muscle mostly with a short needle. Approximately 39% of the total therapeutics are being developed for subcutaneous RoA.

