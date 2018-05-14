Complex Programmable Logic Devices Market Growth Boosted by Increased Proliferation of IoT| Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 14, 2018--Technavio market research analysts forecast the to decline at a CAGR of around 3% during the forecast period. The growth momentum of the market will decelerate due to a decrease in the year-over-year growth.

A major driver that has been contributing to the market’s growth is the high adoption of smartphones and tablets. The number of smartphones shipped across the globe in 2017 was close to 1.75 billion. The shipments of smartphones are likely to reach more than 2.2 billion units by 2022. This is because of the availability of low-cost smartphones in emerging markets such as China and India and the increasing internet penetration around the world. In addition, tablets are also expected to register significant growth in their shipments and are expected to reach 186.63 million units by 2022.

Technavio’s latest market research report on the global complex programmable logic devices market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technavio has predicted an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline. In this report, Technavio highlights the increased proliferation of IoT as one of the key emerging trends in the global market:

Increased proliferation of IoT

IoT is the latest trend in the global technology arena. It connects all essential home devices to the internet. This includes car, TV, laptop, coffee maker, automated door locks, GPS-enabled pet trackers, wearable devices, and mobile phones, which form a network of connected devices. IoT comprises a staggering list of applications ranging from smart consumer electronics to wearables and automobiles. For individual consumers, IoT will provide cost-effective and performance-efficient devices to optimize daily tasks. IoT will provide optimization in automation process, inventory management, energy efficiency, security, and energy conservation for businesses.

“The designers must tackle significant implementation challenges such as power efficiency in IoT devices and grabbing interfaces that are incompatible to IoT configuration as there are billions of devices involved in the technology. Such advances in technology are expected to generate the requirement for CPLDs during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on .

Global complex programmable logic devices market segmentation

This market research report segments the global market into the following applications (communication devices, consumer electronics, automotive, data processing, and industrial), package types (surface mount CPLD and through hole CPLD), and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The communication devices segment accounted for the largest share of more than 38% in 2017. The share of the sector will decline by around 3% during the forecast period. This will be because of the migration to FPGA devices.

In 2017, APAC dominated the global complex programmable logic devices market, accounting for a share of close to 63%. This region is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

