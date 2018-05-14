Latin America Banking and Finance Partner Joins Norton Rose Fulbright

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 14, 2018--Norton Rose Fulbright today announced that George Baptista, a highly regarded Latin America finance and capital markets lawyer, has joined as a partner in the global law firm’s New York office.

Baptista, who joins from Mayer Brown, focuses his practice on Latin America and has extensive experience working with issuers and underwriters on international securities offerings. He also has experience in corporate, multilateral and infrastructure-related financings in the emerging markets.

Daryl Lansdale, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Managing Partner, said:

“George has an outstanding reputation for handling a wide range of finance matters in Latin America. His deep experience complements our extensive work throughout Latin America, including our rapidly growing practices in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia and Venezuela.”

Gene Lewis, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Head of Business Practice, commented:

“George has experience overseeing complex financings across Latin America. His knowledge will greatly benefit our Latin American clients as well as those with interests in the area.”

Baptista, a native Spanish speaker who is fluent in Portuguese and French, said:

“Norton Rose Fulbright has a sizeable footprint in Latin America, which makes this global law firm an attractive place to expand my practice. I look forward to collaborating with my colleagues around the world.”

Recognized by LatinFinance magazine at its 2016 Project & Infrastructure Finance Awards, Baptista received his JD from the University of Virginia School of Law and his BA, magna cum laude, from Brown University. He is admitted to practice in New York.

Norton Rose Fulbright is a global law firm providing the world’s preeminent corporations and financial institutions with a full business law service. The firm has more than 4,000 lawyers and other legal staff based in Europe, the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East.

Recognized for its industry focus, Norton Rose Fulbright is strong across all the key industry sectors: financial institutions; energy; infrastructure, mining and commodities; transport; technology and innovation; and life sciences and healthcare. Through its global risk advisory group, the firm leverages its industry experience with its knowledge of legal, regulatory, compliance and governance issues to provide clients with practical solutions to the legal and regulatory risks facing their businesses.

Norton Rose Fulbright operates in accordance with its global business principles of quality, unity and integrity, aiming to provide the highest possible standard of legal service in each of its offices and to maintain that level of quality at every point of contact.

Norton Rose Fulbright Verein, a Swiss verein, helps coordinate the activities of Norton Rose Fulbright members but does not itself provide legal services to clients. Norton Rose Fulbright has offices in more than 50 cities worldwide, including London, Houston, New York, Toronto, Mexico City, Hong Kong, Sydney and Johannesburg. For more information, see .

