Chris D’Elia’s “Follow The Leader Tour” Comes to SugarHouse Casino

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 14, 2018--Best known for his starring role on the NBC comedy series “Undateable” and the Netflix special “Man on Fire,” Chris D’Elia brings his “Follow The Leader Tour” to The Event Center at SugarHouse Casino on Saturday, Sept. 29, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for his stand-up show go on sale on Friday, May 18, at 10 a.m. and cost from $39 to $59.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180514005916/en/

Chris D’Elia’s “Follow The Leader Tour” comes to The Event Center at SugarHouse Casino on Saturday, Sept. 29 at 7:30 p.m. (Photo: Business Wire)

From TV shows and Netflix series to weekly podcasts, Chris D’Elia delivers his stand-up comedy through a variety of platforms. He has hosted the highly successful podcast “Congratulations with Chris D’Elia” since its launch in 2017.

“The comedy at SugarHouse continues with another great performer such as Chris D’Elia,” said Linda Powers, vice president of marketing at SugarHouse Casino. “Bringing his stand-up act from many platforms, he is sure to entertain The Event Center audience!”

D’Elia’s stand-up can also be seen in the upcoming film “Life in a Year,” performing alongside Cara Delevingne, Jaden Smith, Nia Long and Cuba Gooding Jr. No stranger to Netflix, he appears in the horror-comedy film “Little Evil” with Adam Scott and Evangeline Lilly, in addition to his stand-up special “Incorrigible,” which debuted on the streaming site in 2015.

His work can also be seen on several TV platforms, including “Roast of Justin Bieber” and “Workaholics” on Comedy Central, “Glory Daze” on TBS and “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon” on NBC. In December 2013, D’Elia released his first one-hour Comedy Central special, “White Male, Black Comic.”

He has since continued to build on his status as a force in the world of stand-up comedy by performing regularly in Hollywood clubs, as well as touring the United States and Canada to sold-out crowds.

Tickets for Chris D’Elia’s show and for all SugarHouse performances — including The B-52s (June 1); Vic DiBitetto (June 2, limited tickets available); Supertramp’s Roger Hodgson (July 13, limited tickets available); Cedric “The Entertainer” & Friends (July 21); KC and the Sunshine Band (Aug. 11) and Rock The Yacht (Aug. 17) — can be purchased on the SugarHouse Casino headliner events page.

In addition to live performances and concerts, The Event Center at SugarHouse Casino can be reserved for a variety of occasions, including weddings, corporate receptions, seminars, trade shows and more. The space features floor-to-ceiling windows and panoramic views of the Delaware River waterfront and the Ben Franklin Bridge. Parking is always free.

ABOUT SUGARHOUSE CASINO

SugarHouse, which opened in September 2010 as Philly’s casino, features 1,891 slots, 103 table games, a 28-table poker room, fun and unique dining options, riverfront views, and free on-site parking. The casino employs approximately 1,500 people and has been voted a “Best Place to Work” by the Philadelphia Business Journal for seven consecutive years and a “Top Workplace” by Philly.com for six straight years. For more information, visit SugarHouseCasino.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180514005916/en/

CONTACT: For SugarHouse Casino

Jeff Shurilla, 267-932-8760, ext. 304

jeff@hornercom.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA PENNSYLVANIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENTERTAINMENT CASINO/GAMING OTHER ENTERTAINMENT TRAVEL DESTINATIONS OTHER TRAVEL CELEBRITY GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS/CONCERTS

SOURCE: SugarHouse Casino

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/14/2018 11:00 AM/DISC: 05/14/2018 11:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180514005916/en