G5 and H2O.ai Partner to Deliver AI Optimization for Real Estate Marketing

BEND, Ore. & MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 14, 2018--G5, the leading innovator in marketing optimization for the real estate industry, and H2O.ai, the open leader in AI, are partnering to launch G5’s next generation Intelligent Marketing Cloud with H2O’s Driverless AI. The G5 data science team has optimized the Intelligent Marketing Cloud leveraging H2O and Driverless AI for unique positioning in the property management marketplace with a solution that can prioritize inbound leads to simultaneously drive conversions, and cut digital marketing spend.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180514005869/en/

G5’s depth of cross-channel data powered by the Intelligent Marketing Cloud and enhanced by H2O’s Driverless AI helps the real estate industry optimize marketing investments with AI. With Driverless AI, G5 provides a superior solution that generates actionable insights based on an adaptive marketing platform, connecting property managers and decision-ready prospects with a high degree of accuracy. The Intelligent Marketing Cloud improves occupancy rates and net operating income while reducing time on market.

“At G5 we are leveraging AI to guide the decision-making process in real estate marketing with the help of our Intelligent Marketing Cloud platform that maximizes marketing effectiveness and efficiency,” said Martin Stein, Chief Product Officer at G5. “We’re partnering with Sri and the best-in-class team at H2O to enhance our machine learning capabilities so that the G5 Intelligent Marketing Cloud continuously and efficiently improves its accuracy and predictive qualities. G5-powered campaign insights point to actionable opportunities to improve ROI through each step of the customer journey, starting with channel attribution, all the way to leveraging natural language processing to classify inbound phone calls. G5’s vision is to give all real estate marketers and analysts access to this deep competitive edge from an end-to-end and easy-to-use dashboard that will find and land paying tenants. There is no need to be a data scientist — we have that covered.”

"H2O.ai is excited at the partnership we are building with G5 to transform real estate marketing. G5's team is achieving stunning results with Driverless AI to deliver personalized customer experiences in their Intelligent Marketing Cloud,” said Sri Ambati, CEO at H2O.ai. “Teams of any size can disrupt an entire industry with the democratization powered by Driverless AI. G5 has the power of H2O's world-class automatic machine learning platform at their fingertips to optimize marketing spend for their customers in real estate."

Working together, G5 and H2O.ai are generating impressive results for the bottom line. In the real estate industry, over 50 percent of a digital marketing budget results in a phone call. Empowered by Driverless AI technology, marketers can quickly prioritize and convert inbound leads from the Intelligent Marketing Cloud platform that have a purchase intent with 95 percent accuracy. Driverless AI helps enable G5 to provide customers with an edge that uniquely benefits them to grow their real estate businesses while also driving down costs.

Schedule a demo to learn more about the G5 Intelligent Marketing Cloud.

Download Driverless AI for a 21-day free trial.

Visit G5 at the 2018 Argentum Senior Living Executive Conference, May 14-16, 2018.

About G5

As the leader in real estate marketing optimization, G5 is a predictive marketing SaaS company that uses AI and other emerging technologies to help marketers amplify their impact. Through its Intelligent Marketing Cloud, G5 delivers unrivaled performance and scalability through predictive analytics, 1:1 customer journeys, hyper-personalized customer experiences, and continuous spend optimization. With over a decade of experience across more than 7,000 properties throughout the U.S. and Canada, G5 was recently named one of the fastest-growing private U.S. companies by Inc. magazine and one of North America’s fastest-growing technology companies by Deloitte. The Bend, Oregon-based company is backed by private equity investor PeakEquity Partners. For more information, visit GetG5.com.

About H2O.ai

H2O.ai is the leader in AI with its visionary open source platform, H2O. Its mission is to democratize AI for all. H2O.ai is transforming the use of AI within all software with its category-creating visionary open source machine learning movement. More than 12,600 companies use open-source H2O in mission-critical use cases for Finance, Insurance, Healthcare, Real Estate, Retail, Telco, Sales, and Marketing. H2O.ai recently launched Driverless AI that uses AI to do AI in order to provide an easier, faster and cheaper means of implementing data science. In February 2018, Gartner named H2O.ai, as a Leader in the 2018 Magic Quadrant for Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms. H2O.ai partners with leading technology companies such as NVIDIA, IBM, AWS, Azure and Google and is proud of its growing customer base which includes Capital One, Progressive Insurance, Comcast, Walgreens and Kaiser Permanente. For more information and to learn more about how H2O.ai is transforming business processes with intelligence, visit www.h2o.ai.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180514005869/en/

CONTACT: G5 Media Contact:

Janel Scherrer, 541-306-3374 x3922

press@getg5.com

or

H2O.ai Media Contact:

Erika Kamholz, 949-282-8560

press@h2o.ai

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA OREGON

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY DATA MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE PROFESSIONAL SERVICES REIT OTHER PROFESSIONAL SERVICES COMMUNICATIONS MARKETING CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE

SOURCE: G5

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/14/2018 11:00 AM/DISC: 05/14/2018 11:00 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180514005869/en