  1. Home
  2. World

Russia bank helps Venezuela defy US cryptocurrency sanctions

By JOSHUA GOODMAN , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/05/14 23:04

In this April 24, 2018 photo, the Evrofinance Mosnarbank building stands in Moscow, Russia. The little-known Moscow bank has emerged as the only inter

In this March 28, 2018 photo provided by Russia's Association of Cryptocurrency and Blockchain (RACIB), Russian lawmaker Anatoliy Aksakov, left, prese

FILE - In this March 7, 2018 file photo, Gabriel Jimenez, the chief strategist of Venezuela’s government-backed cryptocurrency, standing, jokes with o

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Investors looking to buy Venezuela's new cryptocurrency may want to head to a little-known Moscow bank whose biggest shareholders are President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government and two state-controlled Russian companies under U.S. sanctions.

Evrofinance Mosnarbank has emerged as the only international financial institution so far willing to defy a U.S. campaign to derail the world's first state-backed digital currency.

Early would-be investors who registered with Venezuela's government and downloaded the petro's wallet software were invited to buy the cryptocurrency by wiring a minimum of 1,000 euros to a Venezuelan government account at Evrofinance.

The bank's place in the rollout of the petro is further evidence of Russia's role in the creation of a cryptocurrency that Maduro hopes will allow Venezuela to circumvent U.S. sanctions.